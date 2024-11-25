FITCHBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was flown to the hospital after a shooting in Fitchburg late Sunday night, police said.

At around 11:04 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting on Caldwell Street, according to the Fitchburg Police Department.

First responders found a man with injuries at the scene, police said. He was airlifted to a local hospital, where he was listed in stable condition Monday afternoon, authorities said.

The incident remains under investigation, but appears to be isolated, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Fitchburg detectives at 978-345-9650.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)