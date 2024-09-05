BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are looking for a man who allegedly approached two girls multiple times while they were selling lemonade in Charlestown Wednesday, making them feel uncomfortable, officials said.

At around 11 a.m., two girls were selling lemonade at the corner of Soley and Warren streets when a man approached them, according to the police report obtained by 7NEWS.

The man kept coming back to offer to bring the children to Whole Foods to buy more lemonade for their lemonade stand, police said.

The girls’ father called 911 at around noon when his kids ran home to tell him about the interaction, police said.

Their father told police “his daughters told him the unknown male kept calling them pretty and made them feel uncomfortable,” the report said.

Local grandmother Carol Iacobucci said she was alarmed by the news, as lemonade stands are a very common summertime childhood activity.

“It’s an innocent thing, that little kids are out there selling lemonade. They do that for the fact that they want to save a couple of dollars and it makes them feel good,” she said.

According to the police report, the man was in his 60s and driving a gray Nissan work van.

Authorities tried to locate the man, but haven’t had any luck so far.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)