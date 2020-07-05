Man allegedly attacks police officer responding to fireworks complaint in Acushnet

ACUSHNET, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is facing assault charges after allegedly attacking a police officer responding to a fireworks complaint in Acushnet Saturday, officials said.

After an officer responded to reports of fireworks at a house on Nye’s Lane at 11:45 p.m., a guest at the house yelled at the officer before breaking away from family members and tackling the officer, police said. The man allegedly punched the officer in the face four times and tried to grab his gun before family members and the officer pinned the man down.

The officer was evaluated by paramedics at the scene. The man allegedly spat at officers arresting him and in the station.

Robert D. Nobrega, 35, of New Bedford, was charged with assault and battery on a police officer, assault with a dangerous weapon, disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace. He is expected to be arraigned Monday.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)