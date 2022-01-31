WICHITA FALLS, Texas (WHDH) — A man allegedly brandished a knife in front of a group of girls accused of bullying his daughter in Wichita Falls, Texas.

Thomas Brown was arrested Thursday on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

He told officers that his daughter had called him saying that girls from her high school were chasing her, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by KAUZ. His daughter had previously told him that these girls were bullying her and he had reportedly contacted the school principal about the issue.

Brown met the girls at an intersection near the high school and allegedly told them he would slit their throats if they touched his daughter.

When one of the girls said that he could not slit her throat, Brown pulled out a pocket knife and held it about six inches from her neck, the affidavit read.

Officers responding to multiple calls about the interaction found Brown walking down a nearby street.

He allegedly told them that he was probably going to jail before explaining what happened.

Brown’s bond was set at $10,000.

