DARTMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was arrested on unrelated charges after police stopped him after he allegedly leaving a trail of cement in the roadway.

On Thursday, July 7, Dartmouth Police were called to State Road at Arcadia Avenue after receiving reports of a “substantial amount” of wet cement in the roadway, according to the Dartmouth Police Department.

Police later learned that the car had left the scene and continued on to UMass Dartmouth, where they count the vehicle. The driver was identified as Joseph Ruiz, 33, of Cranston, Rhode Island.

Ruiz has two other outstanding motor vehicle infractions, so was then placed under arrest.

Traffic on State Road was detoured for about two hours until cleanup was finished.

