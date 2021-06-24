MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A suspect is facing a criminal threatening charge after police say he pointed a gun at a driver during an apparent road rage incident in Manchester, New Hampshire on Wednesday night.

A man called Manchester police around 8:15 p.m. to report that while in traffic in the area of West Bridge and McGregor streets, he had honked at another driver who was not moving and after he did that, the driver got out of his SUV and walked toward the caller’s vehicle while pointing a gun at him, according to authorities.

An officer responding to the area saw an SUV matching the description of the suspect vehicle and additional units later saw the same vehicle on Interstate 293 southbound, police said.

It was eventually stopped on the Everett Turnpike and 27-year-old Demetrius Taylor, of Litchfield, was taken into custody, police added.

He is slated to be arraigned Thursday in Hillsborough Superior Court — North on a criminal threatening charge.

Taylor also allegedly had a warrant out of Hooksett.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)