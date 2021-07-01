(WHDH) — A man allegedly threatened to blow up a McDonald’s after the fast-food restaurant did not include dipping sauce for his chicken McNuggets in Ankeny, Iowa on Saturday.

Officers responding to the McDonald’s on SW State Street around 5:20 p.m. learned that 42-year-old Robert Golwitzer, Jr. had called the restaurant and threatened to blow up the establishment and punch an employee after he discovered that his order was wrong, Ankeny Police Sgt. Corey Schneden told WHO 13.

Golwitzer allegedly admitted to making the threats.

He is facing a charge of false report or explosive or indendiary device.

