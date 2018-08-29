WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Waltham police arrested a man who allegedly threatened two Brandeis University students with an apparent weapon early Wednesday morning.

The students walking off campus where approached by a passing car when a brief verbal interaction occurred, Brandies Director of Public Safety Edward Callahan said.

The driver allegedly pulled what appeared to be a weapon on the students.

The uninjured students reported the incident to the Brandeis police who then notified Waltham police.

Waltham officers took the driver into custody.

Callahan says there is no larger threat or reason for concern.

