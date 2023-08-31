SHREWSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A 45-year-old man from Millbury is facing multiple assault charges after police say he assaulted two Shrewsbury officers on Lake Quinsigamond.

The Shrewsbury Police Department said Lukasz Knutelski was taken into custody early Sunday morning after authorities were first called about a theft on the lake around 2 a.m.

According to the police department, a Worcester resident reported that two jet skis were stolen from his dock on Lake Quinsigamond, and that he saw a suspect in a boat near Norcross Point in Shrewsbury with the jet skis in tow.

Authorities went on to launch a police boat in search of the suspect, with two officers eventually finding a male subject on a boat by Bay View Drive and Canna Drive.

“When the officers approached the suspect’s boat and attempted to board, the man immediately began acting erratically, yelling, and became assaultive towards the officers, including ordering a dog on board to attack the officers,” a news release from the police department stated.

Shrewsbury PD said that at one point, an officer deployed his Taser, but that during a struggle, the individual was able to gain control of a Taser and attack an officer.

Also during the struggle, police said the individual allegedly grabbed “an object” and pointed it at the officers while claiming it was a gun. The male was also said to have bitten an officer during the altercation before he was taken into custody.

Police say the subject, identified as Knutelski, was later charged with the following:

OUI Liquor

Attempt to Disarm a Police Officer

Aggravated Assault

Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (4x counts)

A&B on a Police Officer

Resisting Arrest

The police department said an officer was later taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center to be evaluated.

As of Thursday, officials said the Worcester Police Department was investigating the jet ski portion of the incident.

