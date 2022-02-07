CHICAGO (WHDH) - A man is being sought by police for allegedly yelling “all of you should be killed” while walking by a predominately Jewish school in Chicago last month.

The suspect was caught on a surveillance camera as he yelled profanities and threats at a woman and her young students on North California Avenue on Jan. 13, Chicago police announced Saturday.

The suspect is described as a Black male in his 40s, standing about 6 feet with black hair, a mustache, and a beard.

He was seen wearing a dark-knitted cap, a black coat, a white hooded sweater, and dark pants during the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Chicago Police Bureau of Detectives at 312-744-8261.

