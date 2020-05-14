Man and child injured in crash involving tractor-trailer in Newburyport

NEWBURYPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - A 31-year-old man and a child were injured in a crash involving a tractor-trailer in Newburyport on Thursday morning, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a crash on High Street after 10 a.m. found a Ford pickup truck with a missing wheel and a tractor-trailer with wheels out of alignment in the westbound lane of the road, officials said.

A preliminary investigation suggests the pickup truck was traveling eastbound when the driver, a man from Newburyport, got distracted by his dog in the front seat, drifted into the westbound lane, and crashed into a tractor-trailer driven by a 57-year-old Holland man.

The driver of the pickup truck and his child passenger were treated at the scene for injuries, officials said.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, who was carrying an excavator on a flatbed at the time, was unharmed.

The dog from the pickup fled the scene but was returned a short time later to its owner by an animal control officer unharmed, officials said.

The crash was ruled an accident. No charges are being filed.

