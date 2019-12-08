Man and dog rescued from ice in Vermont

SHAFTSBURY, Vt. (AP) — An 80-year-old man and his dog are safe after falling through the ice on a pond in Shaftsbury.

The Brattleboro Reformer reports that Solon Rhode had gone for a walk with his dog, Brie, on Thursday when the English setter fell through the ice.

The retired doctor says he tried pushing a canoe onto the pond to save his dog but fell through the ice himself. He says he yelled for help and for someone to call 911. He told the newspaper that his wife’s three friends who were over to play bridge were able to pull him out of the small pond with a rope. He says he had spent about 20 minutes in the water.

First responders arrived and rescued the dog.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)