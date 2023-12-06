BURLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Burlington are searching for a person of interest connected to an assault at Mill Pond Reservoir Tuesday morning.

Authorities responded to the scene at 9:30 on Tuesday morning following a report that a 69-year-old man and his dog were attacked while walking along the reservoir.

Police believe the attack happened because of a confrontation between the victim’s dog and the dogs of another man who was also at the reservoir. They are searching for a white male with an athletic build in his early 30s in connection with the assault. The person of interest was riding a black mountain bike and was accompanied by two dogs, one of which was a beagle mix.

Investigators are urging anyone who has information on the person of interest to call Burlington Police at 781-272-1212, and that anyone with pictures or videos of the incident turn them in to authorities.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)