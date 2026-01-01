FAIRHAVEN, MASS. (WHDH) - A man and a woman were found dead inside a Fairhaven home Wednesday night, according to Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn.

The decedents were identified as Rafael Pedraza, 60, and Brenda Rosario, 51, both of Fairhaven.

Fairhaven police were called to 22 Jameson Street just after 7 p.m. for a welfare check. When officers arrived, they found both people deceased inside the home.

Quinn said a preliminary investigation suggests there were no signs of forced entry. Officers said they found drug paraphernalia and suspected narcotics inside the home.

Both decedents were taken to the Massachusetts Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy to determine official cause of death

The Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office and the Fairhaven Police Department are investigating.

No other details were immediately available.

