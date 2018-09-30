Man and woman found dead inside Rhode Island home

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (AP) — Police have found two people dead inside a Rhode Island home.

A 7-year-old child was also found in the Woonsocket home late Sunday morning but was unharmed.

Woonsocket Police Chief Thomas Oates III says officers responded to the home just before 11 a.m. after getting reports of gunfire.

They tried to make contact with the people inside, but when they got no response, officers forced their way in and found the bodies of a man in his 50s and a woman in her 40s.

Oates did not disclose their names or their relationship but says police are not looking for a suspect and there is no threat to the community.

The deaths remain under investigation.

The child was examined as a precaution and is in the custody of relatives.

