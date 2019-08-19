Man angry at Seattle restaurant staff throws sign into window

A man in Seattle was caught on camera throwing a sign through a restaurant window after he had been asked to leave.

The restaurant’s manager said a friend of the man had been denied service after acting aggressively to another customer. He “started throwing a fit,” but then waited outside for his friends, according to manager Shantel Hagerman.

That’s when the other man picked up a sign and threw it into the window, spraying glass inside the restaurant.

The man jumped into a car and escaped as customers and employees ran outside.

Hagerman said she was “definitely shooken and I think a little scared and frightened” after the incident.

“He damaged out property, this is like our home and he damaged our home,” Hagerman said.

Police are still searching for the man.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)