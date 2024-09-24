READING, MASS. (WHDH) - A 27-year-old man accused of attacking his parents with a knife in Reading appeared in court late Tuesday morning, hours after law enforcement officials initially swarmed the scene of the crime.

Christian Alexander had a not guilty plea entered on his behalf and was ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing. He is due back in court on Friday.

Reading police said officers first responded near 12:15 a.m. after receiving a 911 call reporting a stabbing on Bond Street.

Emergency crews found two injured people at the scene and brought them both to Lahey Hospital & Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said a man later identified as Alexander fled the scene.

Officers from North Reading, Wilmington, and Woburn joined in the search for the man, with Woburn lending its drone unit to the effort. Reading police said officers arrested Alexander near 3 a.m.

In court shortly before 12 p.m., a prosecutor assigned to the case said Alexander attacked his parents with a box cutter knife.

When emergency crews arrived, they found Alexander’s father “bleeding profusely from the neck,” according to Assistant District Attorney Matthew Skerkowski. Alexander’s mother was cut in the chest.

“I just had a psycho attack,” Alexander allegedly told police, according to the prosecution. “I didn’t mean it….Is everyone at the house OK?”

Officials said Alexander’s parents remained at Lahey Hospital & Medical Center at the time of their son’s arraignment as they continued to receive care.

Back on Bond Street, officials placed caution tape around Alexander’s parents’ home and remained on the scene for several hours. Crews cleared the area shortly before 9 a.m.

While the investigation continued, one close friend of the victims said she was shocked to hear about this incident.

“Reading is definitely like a safe place and it’s a big family city, so it’s tough hearing that,” said Megan Gilligan.

Speaking at a pre-dawn press conference, Reading Police Chief David Clark said the knife attack was an isolated incident.

No further information was immediately available.

