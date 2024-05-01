SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Malden man appeared in court Wednesday, pleading not guilty to charges after he allegedly led police on a multi-town chase Tuesday afternoon.

Joseph Kennedy, 37, is facing charges including operating under the influence of drugs, failure to stop for police, and negligent operation of a motor vehicle. He was being held on cash bail after his arraignment.

State police in a statement said the incident started in Middleton near 3:30 p.m. when police saw a truck driving erratically and tried to pull it over. Peabody police later found the truck and gave chase, eventually crossing into Danvers.

State police said the truck traveled back into Middleton where it pulled into the parking lot of a storage facility.

A Middleton police officer and a state police trooper tried to stop the truck. But police said the driver intentionally rammed the truck through a metal fence, sending it off a 10-foot retaining wall and into an adjacent parking lot. From there, police said, the truck headed back toward Danvers.

State police said the truck stopped near Cemetery Road, where its driver — identified as Kennedy — allegedly fled on foot into a wooded area.

A trooper gave chase again and a police K9 helped subdue Kennedy, according to police.

Citing a subsequent investigation, police said a trooper determined Kennedy had recently taken methamphetamine.

After being evaluated at Beverly Hospital, police said Kennedy was booked at the State Police barracks in Danvers.

Kennedy was still wearing his blue hospital clothing as he appeared in court in Salem.

In court, prosecutors said he has a criminal record dating back nearly two-decades, including a sentence for resisting a federal officer and a sentence for resisting arrest.

While proceedings moved forward, Kennedy at times appeared more focused on a woman in court who came in a show of support.

The woman later declined to speak with 7NEWS outside the courthouse.

Kennedy is due back in court next month.

