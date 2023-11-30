GARDNER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 21-year-old Spencer man was arraigned in court Thursday after authorities said he allegedly stole an ambulance from Heywood Hospital in Gardner and led police on a chase Wednesday evening.

The incident happened around 5:40 p.m. Wednesday. Harrison Barjolo later was taken into custody after eventually driving back to Heywood Hospital, according to police.

In court on Thursday, Barjolo’s defense attorney said his client is having a mental health crisis.

The judge subsequently opted to sent Barjolo to Bridgewater State Hospital for a mental health evaluation.

Barjolo is a seniorat Franklin Pierce University, where he studies IT and plays varsity football. Barjolo is on the dean’s list at Franklin Pierce.

Previously speaking with reporters, Barjolo’s father said his son was at Heywood Hospital for mental health reasons after he started making delusional statements. Barjolo’s father, Harrison Barjolo, Sr., also said his son was not sleeping.

“My son ran out of the hospital. He saw the ambulance parked there. He jumped inside and took off,” Barjolo, Sr. said. “That’s not him.”

“He’s a real good boy,” he continued.

Gardner police in a previous statement said Harrison Barjolo reportedly stole the ambulance while he was at the hospital and drove away with it, triggering a pursuit after failing to stop for responding officers who tried to pull him over.

Police said Barjolo struck another vehicle during the pursuit. The pursuit then ended, according to police, when Barjolo drove back to Heywood Hospital, crashed into pylons outside the ambulance bay and fled back into the hospital’s emergency department where he was taken into custody.

Gardner police on Wednesday night said Barjolo was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, failure to stop for police, operating to endanger, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, assault and battery on an elder, assault and battery on ambulance personnel and simple assault and battery, as well as other motor vehicle charges.

Barjolo’s father on Thursday said he was “heartbroken.”

“This was never what I expected to happen to my son,” he said.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

