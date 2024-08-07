EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - A 35-year-old man appeared in court Wednesday after he was arrested outside the Encore casino in Everett in connection with the theft of thousands of dollars worth of chips Tuesday evening.

Witnesses told authorities that the suspect had been sitting at a table game without playing, “getting up several times to use his mobile telephone.”

“The last time he returned to the table, the suspect informed those around him that another nearby patron won a large sum of money,” Massachusetts State Police said in a statement. “After distracting the other patrons and staff, the suspect reached over the table, secured 13 orange $1,000 chips from the dealer’s tray, immediately ran off the casino floor, and used an emergency exit to leave the property.”

After the suspect’s description was shared with area law enforcement, state police and Everett police located a man fitting that description in a parking lot near the casino.

State police said this incident happened near 6 p.m. The man, identified as Gary Hunt, 35, was soon found in possession of several orange $1,000 chips, according to police. Security footage showed Hunt disposing of three chips, which were recovered.

Hunt was charged with larceny over $1,200 and larceny from a building. He was in court Wednesday morning and was released on his own recognizance with an order to stay away from the Encore casino.

Though required to stay away from the casino, Hunt was given permission to return one more time with a police escort to retrieve his car, which was still parked on the property.

Hunt is due back in court next month.

