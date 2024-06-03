BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 27-year-old man faced a judge Monday after his arrest in connection with a shooting in Brockton over the weekend.

The shooting happened on Falconer Avenue early Sunday morning and left a Fall River woman with a gunshot wound to the chest, according to police.

In an update, police said Jonathan Alves was facing charges including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery and assault to murder.

Alves and two other people were also charged with weapons charges, according to Brockton police.

In court Monday afternoon, Alves hid his face from cameras.

He pleaded not guilty and was ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing.

The judge also granted a request from the prosecution to revoke Alves’ bail in a separate case.

The woman injured in Sunday’s shooting was taken to a Boston hospital, police said. At least one bullet also pierced a nearby home, according to neighbors.

