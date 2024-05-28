ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A 51-year-old Attleboro man appeared in court Tuesday, one day after his arrest in connection with the deadly stabbing of his brother.

James McCormick is facing charges including assault with intent to murder and assault and battery. He was ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing.

Police first responded near 3:30 a.m. Monday after receiving a report of a disturbance in progress between two homes on Melissa Drive, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office. Once on scene, Assistant District Attorney Danielle Pixley said on Tuesday, police found 47-year-old Richard McCormick lying unconscious in a pool of blood in the grass.

Pixley said police found James McCormick inside one of the homes with his girlfriend.

Speaking in court, Pixley said Richard McCormick suffered eight to 10 stab wounds on his head, neck, chest, and wrist.

Pixley said James claimed he acted in self defense in initial conversations with police.

Investigators later searched James’ home and found a folding knife in his bathroom that was believed to be the knife used in this incident, according to Pixley.

The Bristol County DA’s Office said Richard McCormick was taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital and pronounced dead.

James McCormick was arrested and held overnight ahead of his first court appearance.

Pixley said authorities were still waiting for the results of Richard McCormick’s autopsy as of Tuesday afternoon, adding that an additional charge may be added based on the autopsy.

James McCormick’s defense attorney said this is a “quintessential self-defense case” and said he plans to argue bail at his client’s dangerousness hearing.

James is due back in court for the hearing on Friday.

