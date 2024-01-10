LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - A man appeared in court Wednesday after his arrest in connection with a deadly stabbing at a McDonald’s location in Lawrence Tuesday night.

Essex District Attorney Paul Tucker and Acting Lawrence Police Chief William Castro in a statement said authorities first responded to the McDonald’s at 50 Broadway around 5 p.m. Tuesday for a report of an altercation.

Once on scene, officials said, officers found 32-year-old Kendrick Marcus Brown “suffering from an apparent stab wound.”

Brown was taken to Lawrence General Hospital, where he later died.

Marcos Muniz, 47, was arrested and charged with murder, according to Tucker and Castro.

Muniz pleaded not guilty in court on Wednesday and was ordered held without bail pending a probable cause hearing.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)