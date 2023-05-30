A Quincy man facing charges in connection with a chase that ended with a crash and gunfire last week appeared before a judge Tuesday.

The incident happened on Wednesday of last week. It started in Canton but ultimately moved into Stoughton where three cars were smashed up at an intersection.

Police said Anh Kieu, 39, was shot in the abdomen during the incident. Police also, though, blamed Kieu for starting the situation.

Police last week said six people were taken to the hospital in connection with this incident, with all involved being released afterwards. Kieu was then arrested on Saturday, set to face charges including four counts of assault with a dangerous weapon and negligent operation of a motor vehicle, officials announced.

In court paperwork, officials said Kieu first flashed a gun at a group of men at a 7-Eleven store in Canton. Kieu allegedly told police he thought the men were trying to rob the convenience store. But 7-Eleven workers told officers that wasn’t the case, officials said.

Prosecutors said the group of men got in a black sedan, which Kieu followed into Stoughton in a white car.

The men claimed Kieu then pulled up next to them and flashed a BB gun. Fearing for their lives, police said the driver of the black car, who is licensed to carry and who has a registered firearm, shot seven times at Kieu, with one bullet hitting him.

Shortly after the shooting, officials said the cars crashed into a third vehicle, a white pickup truck, at the intersection of Plain Street and West Street in Stoughton.

On the same day of this incident, police said Kieu managed to get his car in the ocean, waist deep, in Quincy. He allegedly walked away, never to return for the car.

Kieu’s mother and sister supported him in court on Tuesday as Kieu’s attorney argued he is confused and has mental health issues.

“He does not understand the process,” said defense attorney Christopher Perruzzi. “He’s concerned why the other four individuals identified in this police report are not here in court as well.”

“He wasn’t aware that I was his counsel for the purposes of this matter,” Perruzzi also told the judge in the case. “He was also unclear as the the process before him with respect to my position, Mr. [Mark] Assad’s position as the Commonwealth attorney and, respectfully judge, he was unclear as to your position as well.”

Kieu was sent for mental health help following his court appearance and ordered to stay away from the victims in this case.

