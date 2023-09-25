MARLBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A 24-year-old man who police say escaped custody in Marlboro over the weekend was arraigned Monday on nearly two dozen charges following his re-arrest in Milford on Sunday.

Issac Rivera was first arrested for what prosecutors said was a violent attack on his mother and responding officers. Prosecutors said Rivera later escaped authorities while receiving treatment at UMass Memorial Health Marlboro Hospital.

Days after his escape, court paperwork on Monday revealed new allegations in the case.

According to paperwork, Rivera complained of chest pains during his original arrest on Saturday. After police took off his cuffs at Marlboro Hospital to be X-rayed, documents said, Rivera took off.

Marlboro’s police chief said Rivera, dressed in a hospital gown and bright socks, was able to get from Marlboro to Milford by knocking on the door of a stranger.

“He told the resident that he had been involved in an accident, he wasn’t being treated at the hospital and he was looking to get out of town and get a ride back home,” said Chief David Giorgi.

Giorgi said the local resident gave Rivera a change of clothes and a ride to Milford.

“I’m sure they’re a little bit embarrassed that they helped somebody escape,” Rivera said. “But, at the same time, I think they thought they were doing the right thing and trying to help somebody in need.”

Police said a relative of the good Samaritan later told them that the good Samaritan had taken Rivera to Milford. Authorities were then able to find Rivera at a home they said belonged to his girlfriend and re-arrest him.

“We’re very fortunate, very fortunate with how it ended,” said Milford Police Deputy Chief Carlos Sousa.

Milford police said Rivera was re-arrested in Milford without incident thanks, in part, to the barks of Milford K-9 officer Kodak.

“This ended peacefully without incident and he was taken into custody with no injuries,” said Milford Police Sergeant Kevin O’Loughlin. “People hear a dog barking and they tend to give up.”

The judge ordered Rivera held without bail while his case moves forward.

