PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Peabody man appeared in court Wednesday on arson, attempted murder, domestic assault and battery, and kidnapping charges after his arrest following a fire response, officials said.

Edi Diazabakana, 39, allegedly tried to burn himself and his girlfriend alive by setting fire to their apartment.

Police and fire responding to a fire alarm at 85 Lowell St. around 11 p.m. Tuesday found a woman yelling that her boyfriend was trying to kill her, according to Peabody police.After extinguishing a fire in the woman’s apartment, Diazabakana was placed under arrest.

Crews have been cleaning up the apartment building, after the fire caused extensive damage and forced out residents.

