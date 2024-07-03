TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 24-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after a stabbing in Taunton that sent three other people to area hospitals, police said.

Taunton police in a statement said officers first responded to the scene on Paul Bunker Drive near 1:20 p.m. for a report of a stabbing.

Citing a subsequent investigation, police said officers determined Cye Key allegedly entered an apartment with a hammer and a large knife and started attacking people inside the apartment.

When officers arrived on scene, police said, they found a 19-year-old man and two 21-year-old men with injuries. In addition to the three other men, police said Key was also taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Taunton police said this incident stemmed from an argument the night before.

Police did not share any additional information about the extent or nature of the injuries to the 19-year-old man and the two 21-year-old men.

Key was arraigned Wednesday on charges including home invasion, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and possession of a controlled class B substance.

He pleaded not guilty was ordered held pending a dangerousness hearing, according to court records. Key is due back in court on July 8.

