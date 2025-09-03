BOSTON (WHDH) - A Brookline man was arraigned Thursday and released on personal recognizance after being arrested and accused of threatening young fans and viewing inappropriate images in front of the fans at the Benson Boone concert at TD Garden Tuesday night.

Alan Musson, 80, was charged with threat to commit a crime, disorderly conduct, and obscene matter to a minor.

According to a police report, security at TD Garden removed a man from a section after a suspect, later identified as Musson, said “I will kill you” to several young fans behind him while they were cheering at the concert.

Police say the young fans also saw Musson looking at indecent images while he was sitting in front of them.

According to the police report, Musson admitted to police that he viewed naked images of a man on the app Grindr.

Police subsequently seized Musson’s phone.

