Man arraigned for alleged rape of teenager out of Dudley

DUDLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was returned to Massachusetts from Connecticut today to face a rape charge out of Dudley, authorities said.

Jose A. Herrera, 52, is accused of sexually assaulting a teenager several years ago, according to Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr.

He was arraigned Friday on four counts of aggravated rape of a child ten years his junior, two counts of indecent assault and battery on a person 14 or older and a count of witness intimidation, Early said.

He was arraigned via teleconference from the Dudley Police Department and was ordered held on $10,000 bail, Early said.

If he makes bail, he will be ordered to wear a GPS monitor at home with permission to attend medical and legal appointments only.

He cannot have contact with the alleged victim, victim’s child, or any witnesses. He has also been ordered to have no unsupervised contact with children under the age of 18.

