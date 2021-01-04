Man arraigned in connection with deadly stabbing of roommate in Brockton

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 25-year-old man was arraigned Monday on a murder charge in connection with the deadly stabbing of his roommate in Brockton.

Robert Savignano faced a judge in Brockton District Court after the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office said he stabbed James Jennette, 35, multiple times during an altercation at their Lisa Drive home around 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

Emergency responders found Jeannette unconscious and transported him to Good Samaritan Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to the DA’s office.

An investigation remains ongoing.

