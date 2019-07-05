Man arraigned in connection with high-speed chase that injured 3 Brockton officers

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A man accused of leading police on a high-speed chase in a stolen car in Brockton on Wednesday that left three officers hospitalized faced a judge on Friday.

Admilson Pereira, 19, was arraigned on charges of failure to stop for police and reckless operation of a motor vehicle.

Investigators say officers tried to pull him over when they saw the stolen car but when two cruisers closed in, Pereira swerved out of the way and scraped an oncoming police cruiser, causing the two cruisers to crash.

Three officers were taken to the hospital but are expected to be OK.

