BOSTON (WHDH) - A man facing homicide charges in connection with a murder in Roxbury late last year appeared in Suffolk Superior Court for his arraignment Wednesday, pleading not guilty.

Michael Perry, 37, is accused of killing a man he was dating on Dec. 11.

Police said the man, Jose Aponte, was stabbed to death in an apartment in Roxbury.

Police said Perry was holding a knife when officers arrived at the scene.

Officers fired a pellet gun three times, hitting Perry once, when he didn’t drop the knife, according to police.

Police said Perry then tried to jump from out a window, but got stuck when his waistband caught on the window handle.

First responders later able to rescue him.

Perry was previously arraigned on murder charges in Boston Municipal Court on Dec. 16.

