BOSTON (WHDH) - The suspect behind Saturday’s deadly drive in Mattapan appeared before a judge Monday.

Ibraim Matos, 37, of Hyde Park, is accused of hitting and killing an individual on the sidewalk while driving a stolen car. He is also facing carjacking charges following a crash with a bus.

Police said at around 2 p.m. on Saturday, the suspect was involved in a crash on Blue Hill Avenue, where they said he got out of the damaged vehicle, carjacked a woman at a nearby car wash, pulling her out of the vehicle before speeding off himself.

Investigators said he drove on the wrong side of the road and then onto the sidewalk, where he hit a woman, killing her.

Police said the driver continued crashing into other vehicles before slamming into an MBTA bus.

Officials said community members forcibly removed Matos from the car, assisting in his capture.

The man behind the wheel was not the only person arrested at the scene. A 21-year-old man crossed the police tape and started recording a video while laughing. When officers confronted him, he took off and dumped an unknown liquid in the middle of the crime scene. He was eventually caught and arrested.

Officials said the investigation remains active. The identity of the victim will not be released until all family members have been notified.

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