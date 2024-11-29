MARSHFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was arraigned Friday in Plymouth District Court on charges stemming from the death of an elderly man in a home in Marshfield on Wednesday.

Richard Lombardi, 65, will face charges in connection with the death of an 80-year-old man in a home on Main Street, where the two had been roommates since 2008, according to the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office.

Lombardi was arrested Wednesday and held on $1 million bail over Thanksgiving.

Court paperwork reveals that while he was cooking Wednesday, Lombardi had lined up salt and pepper shakers around the food on the kitchen island, telling his roommate not to cross them. When the 80-year-old roommate did cross them, police said, an argument ensued.

“He did report that when he came into the kitchen later on he did see the victim, Mr. Griswold, near that food, doing dishes. He said that he went over and grabbed Mr. Griswold from behind, grabbed his back, and threw Mr. Griswold to the right,” prosecutor Joseph Presley said in court.

“Mr. Griswold’s feet got tangled up and then he fell and hit his head on the floor,” Presley continued.

According to court paperwork, Lombardi called 911 reporting a man had fallen and hit his head, and then called back again to tell first responders to “hurry up.”

The 80-year-old was taken to a hospital where he died, authorities said.

“It’s as close to an accident — and nothing more — as I’ve heard in a long time,” said Marshall Johnson, Lombardi’s defense attorney.

Johnson said the two men had known each other for 30 years and that they had met while working together in finance.

“He was shocked because nobody had told him his friend had passed away until I told him this morning, so naturally, that had quite a devastating effect on him mentally,” Johnson said.

A medical examiner found that the 80-year-old died of blunt-force trauma to the head and neck.

Lombardi was ordered held without bail until a hearing next week.

