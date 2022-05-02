FITCHBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - A man accused of a hit-and-run in Fitchburg in January pleaded not guilty in court today.

Alvin Gaston, 42, was charged with leaving the scene of a personal injury. Prosecutors say he struck Samantha Dayao, 22, as she was walking home from her job at a Leominster Wendys.

Dayao survived and her brother, Jose Gonzalez, said she wanted justice.

“She wants to show him that she’s not afraid, that she’s not going to be just another statistic like most situations that happen in the state of Massachusetts, and that some things really need to change,” Gonzalez said.

