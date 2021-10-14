LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A man accused of hitting a pedestrian with his car before leaving the scene in Lowell faced a judge on Wednesday.

Soleap Nuon, 45, of Lowell, was arraigned in Lowell District Court on a charge of leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash causing death, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.

A judge ordered him held on $2,000 cash bail with the condition to not drive.

Nuon was driving a Nissan Rogue inbound on Dutton Street around 7 p.m. Sunday when he struck a pedestrian who had been crossing the street with another pedestrian, the DA’s office said.

Emergency crews transported the male victim, whose name has not been released, to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Officers viewed surveillance video of the area and collected several pieces of evidence from the vehicle that allegedly fled the scene, including a front bumper of a car consistent with a design feature from a Nissan Rogue.

Around noon Tuesday, an officer on patrol saw a Nissan Rogue with significant damage to the passenger side hood, headlight assembly, and bumper area in the parking lot of a gas station, the DA’s office said.

The officer approached the vehicle’s driver, identified as Nuon, and learned that he had allegedly been in a collision on Sunday night in the downtown area.

Nuon was transported to the Lowell police station and later placed under arrest.

On Wednesday, Nuon was served with an Immediate Threat notification from the Registry of Motor Vehicles, the DA’s office said.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 11.

An investigation remains ongoing.

