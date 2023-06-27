NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 41-year-old Newton man charged in connection with the deaths of three elderly people in Newton over the weekend appeared in court via Zoom Tuesday.

Christopher Ferguson was ordered held without bail and a not guilty plea was entered on his behalf.

Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan previously announced Monday afternoon that police had arrested Ferguson in connection with the apparently random triple homicide at a home on Broadway Street.

Ferguson has been charged with at least one count of murder, among other charges.

Gilda D’Amore and her husband Bruno D’Amore had been scheduled to renew their wedding vows on Sunday as part of celebrations for their 50th wedding anniversary. Ryan said a friend then found the D’Amores in their home with Lucia Arpino, Gilda’s mother, after the couple did not arrive at their church as planned.

Inside the D’Amores’ home, Ryan said investigators found “obvious signs of struggle” and apparent knife injuries and blunt force trauma injuries on each of the victims.

Ryan said an autopsy had already determined Glinda D’Amore’s cause of death to be multiple stab wounds and blunt force trauma as of Monday evening.

Additional charges may be coming for Ferguson, Ryan said, based on the results of still pending autopsies for Bruno D’Amore and Lucia Arpino.

As family members and others gathered at court Tuesday, caution tape remained in place around the Broadway Street home where the D’Amores and Arpino were found.

Neighbors shared their thoughts, describing feelings of shock after recent events and subsequent warnings from authorities to “remain vigilant” before they ultimately arrested Ferguson.

“We’re all relieved that somebody is in custody but we just want to make sure that justice is done,” one neighbor told 7NEWS on Tuesday. “The police have done an unbelievable job taking their time and getting everything handled.

“I was surprised they got him so quick,” another neighbor said.

Members of the victims’ church community at Our Lady Help of Christians in Newton reacted to the deaths on Monday, with Father Dan Riley calling the trio, “Three of the most wonderful people.”

Cardinal Sean O’Malley of the Archdiocese of Boston also shared a statement on Tuesday.

“As priests, we serve to minister to people in times of great loss and tragedy,” O’Malley said, in part. “Often words are not enough to help families and friends come to terms with the loss of a loved one. We look to God for answers. We seek to understand. Often, we simply cannot make sense of what has happened. But our faith sustains us, and in this moment of enormous pain, we know that God is with us always”.

“This week and for the weeks, months, and years ahead, the brutal and senseless murders of Gilda D’Amore, her husband, Bruno D’Amore, and Gilda’s mother, Lucia Arpino, will stay with us as we come to terms with this unimaginable loss,” O’Malley continued.

O’Malley said he is currently in Rome where he said he will offer mass for Gilda, Bruno and Lucia at St. Peter’s Basilica.

Our Lady Help of Christians is also scheduled to hold a mass in the victims honor at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Ferguson is due back in court next month.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)