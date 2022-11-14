QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is facing rape and sexual assault charges after police said he kidnapped a woman from the Wollaston T station in Quincy on Saturday morning.

Authorities believe 26-year-old Christian Lynch, a Quincy resident, grabbed the victim around 7 a.m., minutes after attempting to grab and assault a woman at the same station.

The initial victim was able to fight Lynch off and escape, according to the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office, but Lynch was able to grab the second, elderly woman and force her into the back of his vehicle before bringing her to Brockton.

Police said the woman in her 60s was sexually assaulted over the course of the day before Lynch left her in the parking lot of a Lowes near the Westgate Mall, where a good Samaritan found and helped her. She was then brought to Good Samaritan Medical Center to be treated.

Authorities were initially tipped off about the kidnapping when the woman’s roommate found she did not show up for work on Saturday morning. Police said the roommate retraced the woman’s usual route to work to the T station in Quincy, where she found her hat in the parking lot. Authorities said the roommate then flagged down police, who used surveillance video to identify the suspect’s vehicle.

The DA said police identified distinct aspects of Lynch’s car from the video and were able to arrest Lynch at a convenience store in Quincy later that day.

On Monday, Lynch was arraigned on charges that included rape, kidnapping, strangulation, and assault and battery on a person aged 60 or older. Lynch pleaded not guilty and was ordered held without bail pending a Nov. 23 dangerousness hearing.

