CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - The suspect accused of murdering a 23-year-old in Chelsea appeared in court Thursday.

Edgar Nerys, 28, was arrested in South Boston on Wednesday after obtaining an arrest warrant charging him with murder, Massachusetts State Police said. Nerys is also facing firearm charges.

Nerys’ court appearance came after the killing of Santos David Canizales, 23, on Sunday.

The Suffolk County District Attorney’s office on Wednesday said Canizales was shot multiple times at the corner of Congress Avenue and Shurtleff Street and later pronounced dead at Massachusetts General Hospital.

Nerys did not show his face in Chelsea District Court during his arraignment.

