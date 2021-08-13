BOSTON (WHDH) – The man arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a woman outside a pharmacy in Roslindale went before a judge again on Friday.

Akil Jackson, 41, of Easton, was arraigned on a murder charge in connection with the death of Alycia Heywood, who was found suffering from an apparent gunshot wound in the area of Corinth and Birch streets just before 1:20 p.m. on July 29, according to the Boston Police Department.

Jackson on Thursday was charged with several firearms violations in connection with Heywood’s death.

Officers in West Bridgewater responding to a distress call from a monitoring service for victims of violent crimes on Wednesday around 1:30 p.m. learned that Jackson was involved in an incident and took him into custody, police said in a Facebook post.

During the arrest, officers found Jackson to be in possession of a handgun and identified him as the man wanted in connection with Heywood’s death.

Heywood, 42, of South Easton, was working at nearby Sullivan’s Pharmacy at the time of the brazen, daylight shooting. She is described by friends and family as the type of person who was loved by everyone.

“She would take the shirt off of her back and give it to you. She would do anything for anybody,” said friend, Christina M. “She’s that person you can always count on to have your back no matter what.”

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)