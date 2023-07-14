BOSTON (WHDH) - A 22-year-old man was arraigned on weapons charges Friday in connection with the shooting death of a 12-year-old boy in Mattapan on Thursday.

Walter Hendrick is facing charges including improper storage of a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition. He was arrested on Thursday after gunshots rang out, according to police.

Hendrick is expected to be released on $2,500 bail and is expected back in court in September.

In the meantime, the boy who was killed is being remembered by friends and family members after his life was cut short.

“Mr. Hendrick did make statements indicating ownership of the involved firearm,” said prosecutor Nicole Gemba while discussing allegations against Hendrick.

Boston police said first responders were called to a triple-decker off Fessenden Street just after 2 p.m. Thursday for a report of a shooting. Once on scene, police said officers found the boy inside the home with a gunshot wound.

The boy was taken by ambulance to a hospital, where officials said he was pronounced dead.

Court documents indicated the boy was with his 8-year-old younger brother in their apartment when this incident happened. Hendrick, according to documents, is the older brother of the boy who was killed.

There was no further information as of Friday, though, on what exactly took place.

“There was no answers there — none,” said the boy’s grandmother, Diane Ellis.

While Hendrick was allowed to stay hidden, a large group of family members were visible in the courtroom. Ellis was among those in attendance.

“I want to know why,” she told reporters when asked about the circumstances of her grandson’s death.

City leaders previously gathered in Mattapan on Thursday. Mayor Michelle Wu described the situation as “a nightmare.”

Officials including Police Commissioner Michael Cox and Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden also said this was another example of what can happen when too many guns are on the streets.

“I implore folks, if you have guns in your home, particularly illegal or whatever, turn them in to us,” Cox said. “Let us know what we can do to take those off your hands.”

Police remained on scene on Fessenden Street on Friday morning as a memorial for the 12-year-old boy grew.

“He was a really great person,” one person said. “He was playful, a little goofy.”

Back at Dorchester District Court, Ellis described the boy as “very helpful, loving” and “respectful.”

“A lot of respect,” she said.

