Man arrested 3 times in same day, including twice by same trooper

(WHDH) — A man is facing an array of criminal charges after he was arrested three times in the same day, including twice by the same trooper, officials said.

Robert Radek, 29, of Marlboro, New York, was arrested three times on March 7, New York State Police announced Wednesday.

Radek was driving a Jeep Cherokee when he was first arrested just before 8 a.m. after a trooper stopped him for a vehicle and traffic law violation, learned he was driving with a suspended license, and found him to be in possession of cocaine, officials said.

A little over six hours later, Radek was driving a Honda Civic when he was again stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation.

The trooper “immediately recognized” Radek from earlier and found him to be in possession of heroin and cocaine, officials added.

The third arrest happened around 5:45 p.m. when a different trooper stopped Radek’s Cherokee after observing multiple vehicle and traffic law violations.

While speaking to Radek, the trooper is said to have determined that he was impaired by drugs.

All three arrests took place in the city of Newburgh.

Radek is due to appear in court in late April.

