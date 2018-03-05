Man arrested, accused in hit-and-run that injured firefighter in Wareham

WAREHAM, Mass. (WHDH) — A man from Sandwich was arrested in connection with a hit-and-run in Wareham that left an Onset firefighter injured.

Police said Paul Durgin, 28, hit 25-year-old firefighter Marc Granato and did not stop. Granato had been working at another incident on Route 28 during the storm Friday when he was hit.

Granato was taken to a Rhode Island hospital with serious injuries but the fire department said he is in stable condition.

Durgin was charged with leave the scene of an accident, assault and battery and reckless operation of a vehicle. Police said he has a long criminal history and a drug addiction.

