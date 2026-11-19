DUDLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Charlton man was arrested and arraigned Thursday in connection with the abandonment of five puppies found in Oxford Saturday, according to Oxford police.

Following an investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for Steven McCarthy, 52, charging him with five counts of animal cruelty. Members of the Oxford and Charlton Police Departments worked together to locate him, and he was taken into custody without incident.

In Dudley District Court Thursday, prosecutors said McCarthy tried to sell five Cane Corso puppies online, and got rid of them when they didn’t sell. All five animals were not harmed, but police said they were found dumped in the cold in three separate locations in Oxford.

McCarthy posted $1,000 bail immediately after his hearing. He had no comment outside court.

McCarthy was ordered to have no contact with any animals while the case is pending.

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