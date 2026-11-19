OXFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was arrested Thursday morning and faces five counts of animal cruelty in connection with five abandoned puppies found in Oxford.

Steven McCarthy, 52, is accused of leaving the puppies in three different parts of Oxford on Saturday.

All five puppies were unharmed, but investigators said they were left vulnerable and exposed to dangerous conditions.

McCarthy was taken into custody without incident on Thursday.

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