KINGSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was arrested and is accused of stealing a personal watercraft, leading police on a 47-mile chase out of Kingston Wednesday morning.

Police say around 3:30 Wednesday morning, they received a call from a woman in Kingston saying three people were in her backyard stealing her personal watercraft and trailer.

Police say they spotted three people nearby in a stolen truck with the watercraft attached but the truck took off.

The trailer and personal watercraft fell off the back of the truck near Bourne but the chase persisted.

Stop sticks failed to slow the stolen truck down but sent debris into officer’s cruisers, smashing the windshield.

The truck crashed in New Bedford and caught fire. The three people in the truck fled the scene.

21-year-old Livan Sarit of Providence was arrested. Police drove him back to the Kingston police department and he’s now facing several charges.

Two other people are believed to have jumped off an overpass and taken off, running into New Beford.

Police say they recovered physical and digital evidence and are still searching for those suspects.

