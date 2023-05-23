BOSTON (WHDH) - A man was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly waved two machetes around in Boston’s Downtown Crossing area, police said.

The incident happened Tuesday night near the intersection of Winter and Tremont Street.

Police were later seen handling what appeared to be one of the machetes near the scene shortly before 9 p.m.

There was no word as of around 9:30 p.m. on what charges the man arrested in this incident might face.

