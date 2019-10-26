Man arrested after 11-hour SWAT standoff in Nashua, NH

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A 43-year-old New Hampshire man was arrested on an outstanding warrant after an 11-hour standoff with SWAT and police officers late Friday night in Nashua, New Hampshire.

Members of the Uniform Field Operations Bureau responding to a reported domestic disturbance at 148.5 Chestnut St. around 12:30 p.m. learned that Shawn Goodine, of Nashua, had threatened a female and refused to come outside when ordered by police, officials said.

The SWAT team was activated police learned that Goodine was in possession of a firearm.

Goodine eventually surrendered and was arrested on an outstanding arrest warrant for domestic violence and was additionally charged with resisting arrest and criminal threatening.

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact the Nashua Police Crime Line at 603-589-1655.

