BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was arrested last week after $25,000 worth of property was stolen from several storage units in Billerica, police said.

Michael Payne, 49, was taken into custody Thursday and arraigned the next day in Lowell District Court, according to the Billerica Police Department.

At around 1 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to Extra Space Storage at 26 Cook St. for a report of a damaged storage unit and an apparent break-in, police said.

Police determined several units were broken into and that thousands of dollars worth of items were stolen.

A blue Honda CRV was identified as a vehicle involved in the thefts, police said. The Honda was then seen entering and leaving the storage facility later Thursday night.

Officers pulled the vehicle over on Boston Road and identified the driver as Payne, who was seen on facility surveillance footage, police said. Several stolen items were found inside the car, authorities said.

Payne, who has no known address, was arrested and charged with two counts of receiving stolen property, two counts of breaking into a depository, and malicious destruction of property.

