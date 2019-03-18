Man arrested after 5 pounds of coke found in package that looked like a child’s birthday gift

NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A New Bedford man is facing drug charges after authorities intercepted five pounds of cocaine that was wrapped in a package that looked like a child’s birthday gift, officials said.

Neftali Montero-Pellot, 46, is slated to be arraigned Monday in Wareham District Court on a charge of trafficking more than 200 grams of cocaine, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz announced.

Montero-Pellot was arrested Friday following an investigation launched by the Massachusetts State Police Commonwealth Interstate Narcotic Reduction Enforcement Team.

As part of the investigation, detectives developed information that a suspicious package was scheduled for delivery on March 12 to 15 Kendrick Road in Wareham, Montero-Pellot’s place of work.

The package, which detectives thought contained cocaine, was shipped from Puerto Rico. Postal inspectors tracked the shipment and Montero-Pellot was identified as the receiver of the package, officials said.

Authorities arranged a controlled delivery of the package to Montero-Pellot’s workplace but detectives learned he had been suspended and not in the building. Postal inspectors then modified the tracking information to let Montero-Pellot know the package would be available for pickup at the Wareham Post Office.

Detectives armed with a search warrant later found two individually packaged rectangular bricks of a compressed white power substance which later field tested positive for cocaine.

The combined weight of the bricks was five pounds and they were said to be wrapped to look like a child’s birthday present. The package also contained a toy and a bag of birthday party favors.

Montero-Pellot was taken into custody on Friday when he arrived at the post office to retrieve the package.

An investigation is ongoing.

